Akshay Or Shahid? Who'll Star In Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Remake?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a 2020 comic action flick that features birthday boy Allu Arjun in the lead role. It was released on Sankranti and went on to be a box-office hit film. Now, there have been talks about a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the top contenders for the lead role are Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. Read on to know more about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake:

Akshay Kumar & Shahid Kapoor in race for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

According to a leading entertainment portal, Allu Arvind had rejected an offer worth several crores for the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, as he wanted to make the Hindi remake himself. But now, it has been said that a Bollywood producer has bagged the rights to the film that featured Allu Arjun, who is celebrating his birthday on April 8.

Reports state that Ashwin Varde, who also made the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, has bagged the rights to remake Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi, and he had to pay a King’s ransom for the same. It has also been said that Akshay Kumar or Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the lead in this upcoming Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun movie.

For now, nothing has been made official. Akshay Kumar already has a lot of projects on his hands, but it will not be a surprise if he grabs this film as well. Fans of Allu Arjun are highly eager to see a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

For the unversed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featured Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Navdeep in the lead roles, along with Arjun. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Arjun’s father Allu Arvind. It stayed in the theatres for 50 days straight and collected a huge profit.

