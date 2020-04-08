Allu Arjun Birthday: Celebrities Who Wishes The Stylish Star On His Birthday

Allu Arjun was born on April 8, 1982, and has turned 38-year-old this April. Naturally, fans of the actor were seen flooding social media platform with their birthday wishes, as Allu Arjun has a wide fan base all over the world, who praise the actor for his acting mannerisms and dance moves. Not only fans but also celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the superstar. Read on to know more about the celebrities that wished Allu Arjun:

Celebrities who wished stylish star Allu Arjun

Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for films like Tej I Love You and Subramanyam For Sale, took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured Allu Arjun along with himself. Tej wished Arjun calling him a style ‘’ICON”. Co-incidentally, Arjun’s upcoming film is titled ICON.

Wishing the always stylish, Hardworking @alluarjun A Very Very Happy Birthday 🍰🎂..

ICON Poster looks Superb Bunny bro 👌🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xvafq5q9s9 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) April 8, 2019

.

Wishing the STYLE #ICON of our industry a very happy birthday bunny... #HBDAlluArjun 🤗😊 pic.twitter.com/uO3qXuuW9z — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2019

Gopichand Malineni, who is a well-renowned filmmaker and writer, also wish Allu Arjun on the occasion of his birthday. Other celebrities who wished Allu Arjun include SKN, Jani Master, Thaman SS, Lavanya Tripathi, Seerat Kapoor, Bandla Ganesh, and others.

Many more happy returns of the day to stylish star @alluarjun garu ..have a amazing year ahead 😊👍 #HBDAlluArjun — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) April 8, 2019

Happpy bdayyyy to my fav fav person @alluarjun 😀😀 may you shine brighter by the day , stay the amazingggg person that you are , may your infectious energy keep growing .. lots n lots of love and luck to you bunnnyyyyy .. — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 8, 2019

Many more happy returns to ..the Southern Star ,

the director’s delight ... and the most hardworking passionate Hero of our generation.... @alluarjun ... wishing you all the success in the world ... 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/egrbAHdMNe — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 8, 2019

@alluarjun sir.. happiest birthday to you sir. Thankyou for always supporting us so much. And I am So excited to be working with you soon sir. 😁😁 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2019

