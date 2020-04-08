The Debate
Allu Arjun Birthday: Celebrities Who Wishes The Stylish Star On His Birthday

Regional Indian Cinema

Allu Arjun Birthday: Stylish star Allu Arjun turned 38-year-old today. On the occasion, the whole Tollywood wished the Arya actor. Read more to know.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
allu arjun

Allu Arjun was born on April 8, 1982, and has turned 38-year-old this April. Naturally, fans of the actor were seen flooding social media platform with their birthday wishes, as Allu Arjun has a wide fan base all over the world, who praise the actor for his acting mannerisms and dance moves. Not only fans but also celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the superstar. Read on to know more about the celebrities that wished Allu Arjun:

Celebrities who wished stylish star Allu Arjun 

Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for films like Tej I Love You and Subramanyam For Sale, took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured Allu Arjun along with himself. Tej wished Arjun calling him a style ‘’ICON”. Co-incidentally, Arjun’s upcoming film is titled ICON.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Adorably Chuckles In A Throwback Video From Her Unreleased Film
 

.

Gopichand Malineni, who is a well-renowned filmmaker and writer, also wish Allu Arjun on the occasion of his birthday. Other celebrities who wished Allu Arjun include SKN, Jani Master, Thaman SS, Lavanya Tripathi, Seerat Kapoor, Bandla Ganesh, and others.

READ | 'Ten Minutes Of Meditation Can Help Relieve Stress': Milind Soman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
 

READ | Manisha Koirala Talks About Her OTT Debut 'Maska', Says She Had To Abuse A Lot
 

 

READ | Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video
 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
