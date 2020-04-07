'Ten Minutes Of Meditation Can Help Relieve Stress': Milind Soman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor and model Milind Soman was recently seen talking about how meditation can be extremely beneficial to COVID-19 outbreak stress. He talked about how meditation can bring peace of mind. Read on to know more about what Milind Soman had to say:

Milind Soman on meditation and stress amid COVID-19 outbreak

According to reports, Milind Soman suggested that meditation can help in relieving stress during these times when Coronavirus has become a stress trigger. Fake news, speculations and rumours are adding on to the existing stress and the fact that one cannot leave their house makes the situation worse. Thus, meditation can be extremely helpful.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the fitness enthusiast stated that there is so much conflicting information online and so much uncertainty. “What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy.” Soman asked his fans to stop with overthinking. Go with the flow, he stated. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared for it and our minds must be prepared. It should be “strong and centred.”

Emphasising on the importance of meditation, he stated that if it is practised for 10 minutes each day, one can control stress and decrease anxiety. It will also improve cardiovascular health and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation. Soman also talked about the ways one can perform meditation.

How to Start Meditating?

Set a timer. Start with 5 mins.

Put on music that you find calming.

Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place.

Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed.

Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale.

If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath.

