'Good Newwz' Box-office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Rake In Big Numbers

Wrapping up the year 2019, Bollywood delivered a family-comedy-drama on the last weekend, December 27, 2019. The Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film took a solo release at the box-office. The film has covered more than 3,800 screens across the globe. According to a leading entertainment portal, Good Newwz collected an estimated ₹18 crores at the box-office on its first day.

READ | Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor's Theatre Fun While Viewing 'Good Newwz' Is Worth A Watch

#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2019

READ | 'Good Newwz' BTS:Kareena Will Produce Film With Akshay Kumar,Taimur As Leads In The Future

Many reports suggest that after a decent start in the morning, the film geared up in the evening show. Substantial growth in the evening shows was quite evident. The reports add that though the film is taking slow growth in East Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR's collections prove that the audience is loving it. The reports add that Good Newwz has surpassed the collection of Dabangg 3 in these states. Reportedly, in Delhi and UP, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned approximately ₹4 crores. A leading daily has stated that the movie has the potential to become the biggest opener of Khiladi Kumar.

READ | Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Celebs Call It 'Hilarious' & 'A Must-watch'

The multi-starrer comedy film might face a tough competition with Salman Khan's cop-drama Dabangg 3, which released a week before on December 20, 2019. The trailer and songs of Good Newwz were loved and appreciated by the audience. On the other side, the star cast promoted the film well too. The audience was waiting to see Akshay and Kareena together again on the silver screen after Kambakkht Ishq. It has also garnered admirations for its humour and content from the critics. The film narrates the story of two couples opting for an IVF process. The film takes the audience on a laughter ride after the lead characters learn about a goof-up.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh Compares 'Good Newwz' To 'Pad Man', Says The Impact Will Be The Same

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.