Akshay Kumar wishes skipper Harmanpreet ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup finals, watch

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday to wish team India and skipper Harmanpreet ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup finals on Sunday. The actor urged the team to go for the kill and win the tournament and the trophy.

Sharing a short video clip, Akshay wrote: “Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :)” It is also Harmanpreet's birthday today.

Akshay Kumar wishes Team India

In the clip, Akshay said, “I would like to congratulate Harmanpreet and team India for reaching the finals of T20 World Cup finals. I remember when you all had reached the finals of one-day World Cup, I was also present there with all of you. This time around, you have already won our hearts with the spectacular performance that you have displayed. Now’s the time to conquer the world. Chak de phatte!”

Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!!

P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :) pic.twitter.com/sikiJnsG8j — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been prepping for the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on March 27, 2020. With this film, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting on the big screen after a decade. The popular onscreen couple was last seen in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan in 2010.

