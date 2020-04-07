Kiara Advani's Stunning Vacation Picture That You Should Not Miss

The novel coronavirus has got most people confined to their houses. The lockdown has not only given people time and space for themselves but has also left them dreaming of some new holiday destinations. Celebrities during the COVID-19 lockdown have not only sharpened their many skills but have also made fans jealous with their many throwback vacation pictures. Read on to know more about this vacation picture of Kiara Advani that will make you weary of the lockdown.

Kiara Advani's vacation picture will make you weary of the COVID-19 lockdown

Kiara Advani's social media handle is loaded with the actress's fashion, travel, beauty and movie posts. Advani leaves no stone unturned in showcasing her glam lifestyle to her dear fans. In the post above, Kiara Advani can be seen donning a beautiful red and white dress. The dress with a floral print and sheer panel not only enhances her beauty but compliments her skin tone as well. A smiling Kiara adds white-rimmed sunglasses to complete her look. She is seen smiling away from the camera with a beautiful river flowing behind her.

Kiara Advani's recent film Guilty has hit the masses on Netflix. The film has received mixed reviews and fans seem to be enjoying it during the COVID-19 lockdown. Kiara Advani's Instagram photos have not only sent fans in a frenzy but have inspired them too, with their fashion sense. Advani along with many other celebs is under COVID-19 lockdown but her schedule for the year is packed with some major Bollywood films. She will next be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani. These upcoming films of Kiara Advani are all set to release this year.

