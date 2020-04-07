Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Relatable Meme About Post-quarantine Plans

In this time of lockdown and crisis, the internet is the only place where people are freely meeting and spending a lot of time. Since the lockdown, internet usage has increased a lot. Many people are using this chance to create awareness in a hilarious manner. Memes have become a part of greater communication and celebs are also taking part in sharing memes. Recently, Anupam Kher also took to his social media to share one such meme. Take a look at Anupam Kher's meme here.

Anupam Kher shares a hilarious meme from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram on April 6, 2020, to share a meme which is hilarious and relatable too. In this meme, Anupam Kher is seen from his scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Anupam Kher is seen sleeping on the bed and talking to his friends about post quarantine plans. He captioned the picture by writing "Got it as Watsapp fwd. It is hilarious. 🤓🤣😂". Later a fan claimed that he had made the meme after which actor Anupam Kher appreciated the man in his comment. Take a look at his comment here.

Recently, Kajol also had shared a similar posted a meme from her film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In this meme, she is lending hand sanitizer to the leading man of the film. She captioned this picture by writing “Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing.”

Many other celebs also are doing a lot of things to create awareness and keep their fans engaged. Many celebs also participated in the 9 o'clock 9 minutes initiative started by PM Modi on April 5. Celebs took to their social media to share pictures of themselves with candles and diyas to show solidarity.

