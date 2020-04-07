Sunny Leone Shows Fans A Way To Take A 'quarantine Tour' To Thailand | Check Post

Sunny Leone has been spending her quarantine time by being productive through her social media presence. The actor has been holding live dance face-offs on her social media with different guests. She has also titled the series as ‘locked up with Sunny’.There are several guests who were invited by Sunny including Daisy Shah and Dabboo Ratnani. Recently, Sunny Leone decided to take her fans on a quick tour to Thailand in 2 minutes.

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a picture in a silver monokini from a photoshoot. The actor is seen striking a pose while she rests on the poolside. Sunny’s monokini is complemented with a deep V-neck. For makeup, she kept it glammed up with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. Sunny Leone’s look was completed with silver earrings and a chunky bracelet. The picture had a beautiful backdrop of dolphin sculptures and shining blue water. The interesting thing about her picture was the caption as Sunny Leone gave her fans a magic trick to be in Thailand in just a blink. She wrote, “Close your eyes and dream!!! We can all be in Thailand again soon 😍😜”.

In the recent past, Sunny Leone shared an adorable video of her kids playing in the parking of her building. All her three kids were seen running from one corner to the other while their mother and father chased them. The little ones looked extremely happy to be out after a long. The actor captioned the picture as, "Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained. Running up and down until they were tired! Tired toddlers = good nights rest! ".

