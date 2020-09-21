Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Sidharth Malhotra, who is known for his charming personality, never fails to entertain his audience on Instagram. With a fan following of about 11.5M, Sidharth has been winning hearts with his posts and stories. Apart from these, his quirky Instagram captions have drawn a lot of attention to themselves. Take a look at some of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram captions.

Quirky Instagram captions by Sidharth Malhotra

On 11 September, Sidharth posted a video of himself working out. In the video, Sid is dressed up in his gym wear and is seen balancing his body weight using two gym equipment. The caption of the video read, “The distance between your dreams and reality is called action! #WorkForIt #SidFit”. Some of his fans were inspired and motivated by his fitness while the rest were admiring his body. Take a look at the video.

Sid posted a picture of himself wearing a black jacket and sunglasses. The picture seemed to be edited and had a fun background. Sid captioned it, “Menu kala chashma jachda ae” which translates as 'Black glasses suit me'. Fans went crazy over this classy avatar of Sid and bombarded his comments section. Few of the fans wrote, “Haye main marjaavan” “Jachda h tere mukhde pe” “and I like you sir” “we know you love it”. Take a look at the picture.

Sid finds creative ways to interact with his audience and one of them is expressing his love for StarWars. In an Instagram post, Sid posted three stars wars movie posters. He captioned it with a quote by Yoda that read, “Do or do not. There is no try- YODA” and his hashtags read, #starswars, #trilogy #bingewatching #classic #maytheforcebewithyou. Here’s the Instagram post.

Another post that left his fans in splits was a video with Akshay Kumar. It was a throwback video of Akshay and Sid during the promotion of their film Brothers. His quirky caption read, “On #5YearsofBrothers, here’s a throwback to those goofy times during promotions with big brother Akshay Paaji!”. Akshay replied to the post, “5 years already! Time really flies…good times”. This a look at this goofy mischievous video by the duo.

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

