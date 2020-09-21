Asim Riaz Reveals Poster Of His Upcoming Song, 'Badan Pe Sitaare' Featuring Sehnoor

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has now become popular for his music videos after the reality show ended. He has been dropping music videos one after the other during the COVID-19 lockdown. He recently shared a poster of his next release and his fans cannot stop gushing over it on social media. Azim Riaz's upcoming song is a remix version of the classic song Badan pe Sitare with singer Sehnoor featuring along with him. Take a look:

Asim Riaz's upcoming song Badan pe Sitare

Asim Riaz recently shared a promo picture of his upcoming song Badan Pe Sitare opposite Sehnoor. Riaz's upcoming music video is a remix version of Mohammed Rafi's Badan pe Sitare from the film Prince starring Shammi Kapoor. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up is seen wearing a funky outfit as he poses in front of a car. Along with him, singer Sehnoor looks stunning as she's all decked up in a printed co-ord set and silky straight hair.

The song is sung by Asim Riaz's Afsos Karoge singer Stebin Ben. The two have already worked on a project and this is the second one. The female part of the track is sung by Sehnoor. Sehnoor was previously seen in the music video Girlfriend. He did not get into any details that made his fans curious. In his Instagram caption, he wrote," Retro is calling! Presenting you the most awaited announcement of the year, 'Badan Pe Sitare' again coming back to win your hearts. Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare." Fans have commented on this poster in huge numbers. The hashtag BadanPeSitare has been trending on Twitter as well. Fans have mentioned that the poster looks good and that they can't wait for the song to release. Look at some of the comments of Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's fans.

Source: Asim Riaz's Instagram

Image Source: Asim Riaz's Instagram

Asim Riaz's autograph

Asim Riaz shared a screenshot of the trending Tweet Badan Pe Sitare on his Instagram. Along with the trending screenshot he also shared an autograph of himself for his fans. He is one of the first celebrities to ever sign an autograph on his Instagram. Take a look at his Instagram story:

Image Source: Asim Riaz's Instagram

