Kirti Kulhari Virtually Revisits Himachal Pradesh To Express Her 'love For Cafes'

On September 20, actor Kirti Kulhari took to her social media handle and shared a couple of throwback pictures from her trip to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. In the candid photos, Kirti is seen having fun in a cafe with people around her. Meanwhile, the slideshow also featured a selfie, in which Kirti is seen posing with an all smiling face.

In the pictures, the actor kept her look casual as she sported an all-black avatar. Instagramming the photo, she wrote, "One of the most beautiful cafes in #dharamshala / Regret not going there earlier". Further, she extended her gratitude and added, "Thank u sarthak, julian, Kanika and all the others for the love and hospitality". She also added a few hashtags such as #traveldiaries #himachalpradesh #loveforcafes to sign off. Scroll down to take a look at Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari's throwback pictures from Himachal Pradesh

Within a few hours, the throwback post managed to receive more than 49k likes from Kulhari's 1.1M Instagram followers; and is still counting. On the other side, Sarthak Dogra showered love on Kirti's appreciation post while giving a peek into Kirti's visit to Himachal Pradesh as he wrote, "It was so great to meet you!!!!!!looking forward to see you again here ðŸ˜ btw still awed by how you mastered biking in just 10 minutes haha". Meanwhile, an Instagram user poked fun at Kirti's selfie as he wrote, "Is that Zayn Malik in 3rd picture". A section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart emoticons.

A peek into Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

Interestingly, the social media wall of the 35-year-old actor makes it evident that she is an active internet user. Apart from promoting her projects on the photo-sharing platform, she has often shared her opinion on different on-going debates via the photo-sharing platform. Recently, the Pink actor announced her upcoming project with critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi. Without revealing many details, she penned her experience of working with Tripathi.

Talking about her professional front, Kulhari has films like Indu Sarkar and Mission Mangal, among many others, to her credit. Along with films, she has worked for several web projects. The actor has worked as a lead for Amazon Prime Video's drama-series Four More Shots Please! and Netflix's Bard of Blood. In May, the actor unveiled the new poster of the third installment of her Prime Video's series.

