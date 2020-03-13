Akshay Kumar's 'Airlift': Interesting Trivia About The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know

From being popular as an action star to steeping his foot in comedy, Akshay Kumar has gone on to be regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is also one of the highest-paid celebrities. While 2019 has been a successful year for the actor, his hands are occupied for 2020. The actor has some major films lined up for 2020, including Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and more.

Apart from the aforementioned movies, Akshay Kumar's Airlift remains to be one of the acclaimed movies of his career. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on the historical drama flick:

Akshay Kumar's movie Airlift Trivia

After the mission was completed successfully, Air India made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records for essaying the duty of a civil airline that assisted the evacuation of the highest number of people ever.

Airlift is about the biggest evacuation operations in Kuwait assisted by Indians during Saddam Hussein's reign.

Akshay Kumar took Arabic lessons for the depiction of his role as a Kuwait-based businessman.

Airlift is also the first Indian movie that is centred around the Gulf War.

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur began filming for the movie for a very long time. They began the shooting on February 2015 and the film was released in 2016.

Purab Kohli, who essayed the role of Ibrahim Durrani in the film, collaborated with Akshay Kumar for the very first time.

The movie was such a superhit that it was declared tax free by the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Kangana Ranaut was first approached to essay the role of Amrita Katyal but she declined the request and later the role was offered to Nimrat Kaur.

