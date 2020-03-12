Akshay Kumar Makes A Special Appearance In Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall' Cover

Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon's sister, made the headlines last year, as she was seen starring in a music video alongside Akshay Kumar. The music video was titled as Filhall and it went on to garner a viewership that crosses over 29 lakh. Recently, Nupur Sanon made a cover of Filhall and Akshay Kumar made an appearance in the same. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Nupur's 'Filhall' cover version features Akshay Kumar

On March 12, 2020, Nupur Sanon took to her official social media handle to post a cover version of her song Filhall. The original song featured her and Akshay Kumar, and surprisingly, Kumar also made a special appearance in the cover version by Sanon. Nupur captioned the song-post by saying, "From making YouTube covers of Bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal! Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar **Link in my Bio** Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. Thank you for your support."

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is all set to star in Sooryavanshi, which is slated to be released on March 24, 2020. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will feature Kumar in the lead role, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment to the Shetty's Police Universe.

