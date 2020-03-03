Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Likes Imtiaz Ali & Aanand L. Rai's Portrayal Of Women In Movies

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Her latest film announcement was Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Now Sara revealed what she likes about the two filmmakers. Read to know what she said and more.

Sara Ali Khan about Imtiaz Ali and Aanand L. Rai

In an interview with a leading daily, Sara Ali Khan talked about the two acclaimed filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Aanand L. Rai. She said that she likes the way Aanand portrays women in his movies. The Kedarnath star also mentioned that she is also fond of Imtiaz Ali’s vision of depicting women. She stated that she is lucky because just after Love Aaj Kal, she is doing another film which is also very much about a woman and her narrative.

Talking about her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan said that it is a great opportunity for her to work with them. She stated that Dhanush is an amazing yet underrated actor. Showing her enthusiasm for the project, she said that it is most excited for her as she is getting to work with filmmakers who have such diverse vision. Shedding light on the film, Sara said that Atrangi Re is about the greyness of a women and her internal conflicts.

Aanand L Rai has described Atrangi Re as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Acclaimed artist A.R. Rahman will compose the music. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on Valentine’s 2020.

Sara Ali Khan’s recent release Love Aaj Kal received mix reviews from the audiences. It failed to match expectations at the box office. Sara will appear next opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1 directed by David Dhawan. The film has wrapped its shooting and is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.

