'Disco Raja' Box Office Update: Collections Witness A Major Drop

Disco Raja is having a gala time at the Box Offices all over the world. The sci-fi action flick features Ravi Teja in the titular role, along with Payal Rajput and several others. The film offers some great pieces of music to the fans and one of its songs, titled Freak Out, had broken the Internet on its release. Disco Raja released on January 24, 2020. Read on to know more about Disco Raja's box office collection on Day 5:

Disco Raja's Box-Office collection

Disco Raja got a positive review from the critics, whereas the general audience gave the film a mixed review. Fans of Ravi Teja are highly impressed by the film and his performance. On Saturday, the film collected over Rs 3.70 cr at the Box Office; on Sunday, the film managed to grab Rs 4.50 crores. However, the collections of Disco Raja have slowed down on its fourth day. It has witnessed a major drop. The film has made Rs 1 crore in Andra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the speculations, the movie might not make it to the 20 crore-club.

The film is directed by Vi Anand, and it is produced by Ram Tullari. The story is a revenge-drama. Disco Raja revolves around the world of medicines, research, and corruption. Ravi Teja’s performance in the film has been appreciated by many. He will be seen in the film as Disco Raja or Vasudev. Payal Rajput will be seen in the role of Helen, a mute girl, while Tanya Hope portrays Parineeti.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja celebrated his birthday on January 27, 2020. He received wishes from fans and friends alike. He took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude:

Thank you, each and everyone, for the lovely birthday wishes... and for all the love & support that you continue to show me 🙏 Lots of love to all my fans(Thammullu)🤗 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 27, 2020

