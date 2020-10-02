Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Bell Bottom's Teaser To Be Released In The First Week Of October?

Akshay Kumar was the first star to begin shoot for his next film Bell Bottom post the COVID-19 scare outside the country. While the actor has several films in his kitty, he went ahead with the UK schedule of Jackky Bhagnani's next production Bell Bottom. Now since the filming has been completed, Pinkvilla reported that the makers have decided to launch the teaser of the film in the first week of October.

Bell Bottom teaser to release in the first week of October?

After the completion of the film, the makers have planned to give the fans an insider's glimpse into the world they have created. According to a source of the leading entertainment portal, the Bell Bottom team has decided to launch a 1-minute long teaser for the audiences. According to the source, the team has already cut out the promo and is now giving some finishing touches to it. The source reveals that the makers have planned to unveil the promo on October 4, but due to the technicalities involved in music and editing, it can delay a day or two. But the teaser is sure to surprise the audience in the first week of October. The source at last informed that it was Akshay and Jackky's idea to launch a teaser almost six months away from its release.

Sometime back, Akshay Kumar shared yet another poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The poster features the actor running with a suitcase in his hand, on what appears to be an airport runway. With the poster shared, Akshay Kumar also shared the release date of Bell Bottom and announced that the film's shoot has been completed.

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s where Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent. Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

(Image credit: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

