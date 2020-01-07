Akshay Kumar's Best Action Sequences That Gives A Glimpse Of His 'Khiladi' Style

Akshay Kumar is well-known for his acting, enthusiasm, action, and activeness in the industry. He has done several different kinds of movies, let it be emotional, action, romantic, or one that gives out a strong social message. His films have some great action sequences which are still famous and different from others. Have a look at the 4 best action sequences of Akshay Kumar.

Khiladiyon ka Khiladi

The scene where Khiladi took on the WWE superstar 'The Undertaker ' is one of the most famous action scenes from the hit 90s movie Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi. For this sequence, Akshay had to fight The Undertaker inside as well as outside of the ring.

Despite the hype of the World Wrestling, Kumar did not fight the true Undertaker but a' fake' Undertaker called Brian Lee. Not that it made things easier. This action sequence from the movie is still remembered fondly by most Khiladi fans.

Chandni Chowk to China

The film, Chandni Chowk to China achieves major impact points by staging fights on top of China's Great Wall, a massive first for Bollywood. Akshay reportedly said in an interview that working with the famous choreographer of the international fight, Dee Dee Ku, has helped him a lot.

Khiladi

In a college fight scene. Akshay Kumar's friend Deepak Tijori gets into a friendly fight, and soon things turn bad as Tijori gets hit very bad. Akshay Kumar takes an entry with his punches, where he breaks the cola bottles and furniture which makes the canteen guy extremely furious.

Tashan

2008's Tashan has a number of scenes that have fight sequences. Akshay Kumar's monkey act that had him jump around as thirty or so armed henchmen attempted to shoot him with the collective purpose of an exciting pigeon, while basically just waiting around until he grabs their guns and shoots them all together.

