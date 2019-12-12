Akshay Kumar Is Arguably The Funniest Character In Housefull 3; Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar entered into Bollywood as an action star and is synonymously known as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood. He ventured into the comedy genre in 2000, and he is now regarded to be one of the top comedy actors in Bollywood. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now. He will be next seen in Housefull 4 along with many other Bollywood actors as well. He has been in the Housefull series since its inception in 2009. Over 10 years have been completed in the history of the franchise and Akshay with his comic timing is this series has dominated the box-office. Here are a few comedy scenes from Housefull 3 that will showcase the comedic timing of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar best comic timing in the movie Housefull 3

In the scene, which starts at 4:53, we can see Akshay Kumar having an attack of split personality as he has in the whole movie. In this scene, this is triggered when Akshay’s character hears the word 'Indian'. The split personality of Sundi comes out and tried to get intimate with Jacqueline Fernandez. But after Jacqueline shouts, Sandy comes back and starts to fight with himself. This is one of the most comedic scenes in the film.

In the scene which starts at 6:33, we can see Akshay Kumar in his split personality role Sundi. He goes to Batuk Patel, played by Boman Irani, and exposes all of his daughter’s boyfriends including himself. He then dances on songs like Pinga and does a moonwalk to a Michael Jackson track. Him attacking Riteish Deshmukh just makes the scene funnier.

In the scene, which starts at 2:37, we can see Akshay Kumar sleeping and Boman Irani checking whether Akshay Kumar is handicapped or not. He attacks him with ants, after which fun starts. We see Akshay Kumar rolling down the stairs trying to keep his secret a secret. Akshay’s comic timing in this scene is impeccable.

