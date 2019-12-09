Akshay Kumar Vs Ayushmann Khurrana's Movies: Bollywood Box Office Collection 2019

Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana have had the great year 2019 with respect to the box office collections. With successful movies like Bala, Dream Girl, Housefull 4, and Mission Mangal both Akshay and Ayushmann have proved to be a critic's as well as an audience favourite this year. Both Akshay and Ayushmann have released three movies this year(with Akshay's Good Newwz being Akshay's fourth release of 2019). Let's take a look at their box office numbers with respect to their movies.

Akshay Kumar's movies and Box Office collections in 2019

Akshay Kumar has shown an array of successful movies in his career with his recent lot of movies consisting of "coming of age stories". This year Akshay released movies including the patriotic movie on the battle Saragarhi titled Kesari directed by Anurag Singh was released on March 21. Kesari saw the box office collection of Rs. 1,518,750,000 in India. The space mission movie Mission Mangal was released post that on August 15. Mission Mangal saw the box office collection of Rs. 1,926,700,000 in India. Recently, the multicast superhit entertainer of the year Housefull 4 was released on October 25 which saw a massive box office collection garnering approx Rs. 2,052,200,000. (Source: BoxofficeIndia reports) Akshay's fourth movie of the year titled Good Newwz is his fourth awaited movie of the year releasing on December 27th.

Ayushmann Khurrana's and movies Box Office collections in 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana who is famous for portraying male characters with dysfunction released an amazing variety of movies this year including Article 15, Dream Girl, and the recent Bala. Article 15 saw Ayushmann in the shoes of a cop who is trying to investigate about the missing girls in a village. The movie became a commercial success taking inspiration from real-life events and acing their portrayal on the reel. Article 15 garnered a collection of Rs. 651,750,000 at the box office releasing on June 28. Post that Ayushmann was seen in Dream Girl, which was a first of its kind movie on gender fluidity making the movie his first masala entertainer film ever. Dream Girl saw the box office collection of Rs. 1,393,700,000 releasing on September 19th. Ayushmann's latest movie on Male baldness saw a clash with Ujda Chaman which was based on the same concept, but Bala still managed to gain Rs. 94,2,500,000 at the theatres. Ayushmann will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

