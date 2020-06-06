Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt On His Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Picture

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is quite close to his father Sunil Dutt and his posts on social media are proof of the same. Recently, the actor remembered his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary. The actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a beautiful throwback picture of the two which is just speaking volumes about the bond between the father and the son.

Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

The Munna Bhai MBBS star shared the monochrome picture which is from his childhood while extending his wishes to the late actor. In the Instagrammed picture, the father and son duo was seen posing happily for the camera. While Sunil wore a white shirt, Sanjay looked adorable in his t-shirt flaunting the message “My son.” In the caption, the Vaastav actor called his father his source of happiness. “You have always been my source of strength and happiness.

As soon as Sanjay shared the post on his social media, his wife Maanayata Dutt and elder daughter Trishala Dutta also showered love on the adorable post. Trishala wrote, “Happy Birthday Dada Ji,” while Maanayata poured in her heart over the picture with several heart-shaped emoticons.

Sometime back, the actor also marked the death anniversary of his father where he shared a heartwarming video collaborating his pics with Sunil Dutt. He even expressed his gratitude towards the legendary actor for always having his back. Sanjay shared a video montage of his precious memories with his father standing by his side through different phases of his life. He penned an emotional note for his dad as he thanked him for always having his back.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt’s work front, the superstar has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, while he also has Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor in the kitty. This isn’t all. Sanjay will also be collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt in his directorial comeback Sadak 2 which will also star Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak which featured Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role.

(Image credit: Sanjay Dutt/ Instagram)

