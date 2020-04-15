Akshay Kumar’s Best Moments From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Along with being among the best action heroes, Akshay is also well-known for his comic timing. Akshay Kumar is among the very few actors who give multiple blockbusters in a year. Akshay Kumar is not only entertaining on-screen but even off-screen the actor is a total box of fun.

Akshay Kumar has appeared many times on the talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote his work. Some of the best episodes of the show have Akshay Kumar as the guest. Here are the best moments of Akshay Kumar from The Kapil Sharma Show. Read ahead to know more-

Akshay Kumar’s best moments from The Kapil Sharma Show

Akshay Kumar had appeared on the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film, Jolly LLB 2. This is a moment from the show that showcases the ‘Jolly LLB vs Kapil Sharma’ segment. It was one of the funniest parts of the episode. ‘Teacher Vidyavathi’ played by Sugandha Mishra led it. The segment even included Kapil and Akshay having an interaction with the audience.

Akshay Kumar appeared on the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film, Rustom. This is a segment where Kapil Sharma asks questions to the fit and fine actor, Akshay Kumar, who is condemned for being different in his industry. Kapil Sharma as the lawyer and Chandan as the judge execute this case for City Cable, in the segment. Sunil Grover, along with the rest of the cast of the show takes part in the segment by asking questions as the audience. It was the most fun moment of the episode.

Akshay Kumar had appeared on the second season of The Kapil Sharma Sharma Show to promote his film Housefull 4. The entire lead cast of the film, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde were present during the episode. The funniest moment of the show was when Akshay Kumar challenged Kapil Sharma to do various exercises that Kapil almost failed to.

