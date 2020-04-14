Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Is A "beast" Says Kriti Sanon; Film Poster Inside

Kriti Sanon is all set to share the big screen with Akshay Kumar again, in their upcoming action flick Bachchan Pandey. She said that Akshay Kumar is in 'beast mode' in the poster of the film. She also stated that the film is a complete package.

Kriti Sanon talks about Bachchan Pandey

According to reports, Kriti Sanon spoke to a leading news daily, where she talked about her upcoming film Bachchan Panday and how it is going to be one of the best films of the year. She stated that now she can safely say that it is a very exciting role. It is also something she has not done to date. Sanon further stated that even "Akshay Sir" has a very "kickass role" in the film. She said that one can check the poster of the film and see for themselves that he is in a beast mode in the film.

Talking about her character, Sanon stated that it is obviously very away from a beast. But it is a great combination and that she is very excited because it has everything in it. It has comedy elements, action elements, and a lot of drama in the mix. Sanon then stated that this film will be a 'full package'.

