Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' Would Have Been A Debacle: Shibasish Sarkar

The whole country is currently under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis and many sectors of the economy have been affected. The Hindi film industry is also one such sector that has been affected because of COVID-19 and the release of many big Bollywood productions has been put on hold. Two such movies are Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and 83 starring Ranveer Singh. Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Shibashish Sarkar, the Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, who is also the distributor of the films, has confirmed that they will be releasing Sooryavanshi and 83 first after the lockdown is lifted. Continue reading to know what Shibasish Sarkar revealed in an interview.

Sooryavanshi and 83 will be the first two films to arrive post lockdown

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 had been postponed amid coronavirus lockdown. In an interview, Shibashish Sarkar stated that these two films would be the first ones to reach theatres as soon as the lockdown gets over. Speaking about the same, he further added that it was unfortunate and depressing that the films could not arrive on schedule. However, they are thankful after holding back Sooryavanshi a week before its release. Otherwise, it would have been a debacle with the lockdown enforced all of a sudden.

Sarkar also revealed that both films needed some completion during the post-production stage. He added that his whole team was wondering how and what to do if the situation of lockdown continues for the next three to six months. They still have seven to eight days of work left on Sooryavanshi and a month’s work on VFX for the film 83. Once things start functioning regularly, their priority will be to complete both films and after that, a decision will be taken on the release.

When asked if they have considered a digital release for these films, Sarkar denied and revealed to the portal that all of them, including the actors and directors, refused for this. He said that they are clear about holding both films until the lockdown is over and then release them theatrically since they are big-screen experiences. Speaking of any loss faced due to withholding the films, Sarkar responded with hope and said these are big films and when they do release, they are hoping to earn enough revenue to recover the additional cost of holding back the films.

