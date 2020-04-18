Akshay Kumar's Best Performances At Various Award Functions, See Videos

Akshay Kumar has made his mark with spectacular movies like Khiladi, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Garam Masala, Welcome and many more. He has stunned the audience and has managed to win hearts with his acting skills in several movies over the years. Currently, his film Sooryavanshi was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the new release date of which is yet to be declared. The actor also did his bit to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts. Apart from acting and his philanthropic activities, the actor has also impressed the audience and his fans with his various live performances. Take a look at the videos of Akshay Kumar from his performances at various award functions.

Sony Guild Film Awards 2016

The Aitraaz actor was at his energetic best when he gave a sizzling and power-packed performance on stage. Akshay's amazing stunts and incredible dance moves made the audience tap feet with him. The performance included songs from his super hit films like Dhadkan, Mohra, Welcome, and many more. Check out his performance.

Star Screen Awards 2016

Bhagam Bhag actor Akshay Kumar stole the show with his madness and terrific dance performance. He also urged the audience to thank the army, soldiers and others who keep everyone in the country safe. He also sang the song Tu Bhula Jise from his movie Airlift. Later, Akshay also gave an energetic dance performance on the stage with Ranveer Singh, which was loved by the audience.

Zee Cine Award 2014

In the year 2014, Zee Cine Awards witnessed a magical celebration of Bollywood, lit up by the glittering presence and performance of Akshay Kumar. He was the main attraction of the night with his thoroughly entertaining performance. He set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance in a soldier's avatar. Check the video.

