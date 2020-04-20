Akshay Kumar's Best Rated Movies On IMDb From The 90s; Check Out The List

Akshay Kumar has now become the mega-star of the Hindi Cinema. The actor started his career in 1987 and slowly kept moving ahead towards success. His movies, like Khiladi in 1992, broke his usual record and he was since then recognised as the "Khiladi of Bollywood". Since then the actor has never looked back. To know which are Akshay’s best films in the 90s keep reading.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Funny Videos On Social Media That Had Fans Cracking Up

Khiladi (1992)

The renowned director's Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla, famously known as Abbas-Mustan, directed this film. Additional dialogues of the film were written by Aadesh K. Arjun whereas the screenplay was penned by Saroj Khan. Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori are the lead actors in the film. Khiladi is Akshay Kumar's first major hit which established him as an actor. The action, romance thriller film was rated 7.2 stars by IMDb.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Donated To PM-Cares Fund

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Main Khiladi Tu Anari movie was produced by United Seven Combines, Venus Records & Tapes. The film starred noted actors like Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The story of the film is about the police officer who seeks revenge after his brother is killed by the underworld don. Things take a turn when a matinee movie idol began following along the police so he can research a movie role. Main Khiladi Tu Anari has an IMDb rating of 6.5 stars. This gives the film a fair score and makes it perfect for the list of the action genre.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Is A Family Man; Here Are Adorable Pictures And Videos That Prove It

Mohra (1994)

Under the direction of Rajiv Rai, the story of the movie Mohra was penned Shabbir Boxwala and Rajiv Rai featured Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is about when a journalist gets to know about a murderer who is set free by the court of law, she makes an appeal in court and soon discovers there is a grim reason behind his release. The movie hit the screens on July 1, 1994. According to IMDb, Raveena Tandon was busy shooting two movies at a time and passed out during the shooting of song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast". The shooting had to be stopped for two hours. IMDb rated the film with 6.9 stars.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Adorable Childhood Photos And Videos Are Going Viral Online; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.