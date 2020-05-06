Akshay Kumar's Best Salt And Pepper Looks; See Pics Inside

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor recently donated a huge sum of money to fight against the pandemic crises and seems to have been spending the lockdown period productively. Amongst several things that lockdown has restricted people from doing, one major thing that many are missing is the visit to the salon. But here are some salt and pepper looks of Akshay Kumar that people can take inspiration from:

Akshay Kumar's salt and pepper avatar

Akshay Kumar seems to be loving the salt and pepper look and his Instagram is proof of the same. He has been flaunting the style through pictures, Instagram stories, and live stories. Check out his look below-

The picture shared below gives fans an up-close look of the superstar flaunting a salt and pepper look. His greyed beard is grabbing the attention of many of his fans. He rocked the look when he participated in the ''9 PM 9 minutes diya jalaye' campaign initiated by PM Modi.

Akshay Kumar has rocked the rowdy and suave beard and hair through his Instagram feed. The actor seems to have got addicted to colouring his hair and opting for a salt and pepper avatar. In the picture shared below, Akshay Kumar can be seen flaunting his natural form, that is salt and pepper look, and can be seen embracing the look for quite some time now.

