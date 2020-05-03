Akshay Kumar's Critically Acclaimed Performances His Fans Must Check Out

Akshay Kumar has completed more than 23 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for his action sequences and versatility and his Bollywood films have not only stolen the hearts of many fans but also have been critically acclaimed. Akshay Kumar’s widely popular movies include Good Newwz, Baby, OMG: Oh My God, Airlift, and many more. Listed below are some of Akshay Kumar's most critically acclaimed performances.

Akshay Kumar's most critically acclaimed performances

Padman

The film featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganatham, who invented low-cost sanitary pads, the film was based on a short story from Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Akshay played the role of Lakshmikant Chouhan, whose character was modelled on Muruganatham. He was portrayed as a mechanic who lives in a village in Madhya Pradesh and is deeply affected when he sees his wife using dirty cloths during her menstrual cycle.

Airlift

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer Airlift is considered as one of the best movies of Akshay Kumar. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film was a major hit at the box office. The plot of the film revolved around a true incident. Set against the backdrop of the Gulf War, Kumar portrayed a prominent Indian businessman in Kuwait who puts his life at stake to save fellow Indians. Reportedly, Akshay also took Arabic lessons for his role in the film. The film was such a superhit and was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Baby

Neeraj Pandey-directorial Baby was released in 2015. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Madhurima Tuli, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa in prominent roles. The film was about the journey of RAW officer Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay Kumar) and his team as they set out to capture a terrorist and how they encounter an unprecedented situation. The film was critically acclaimed and was also loved by the audience.

