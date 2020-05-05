Priyanka Chopra's Chart-topping Numbers Opposite Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar first appeared opposite Priyanka Chopra in the movie Andaaz in 2003. They then went on to sign three more films together after the success of Andaaz and their on-screen chemistry. Their movie Waqt: Race Against Time that released in 2005 was the last movie that the duo did. After that, both have not worked together in any film. Take a look at some of their iconic movie songs together.

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar chart-topping songs

Let's play Holi - Waqt: The Race Against Time

The song Let's play Holi is one of the highly loved songs of the duo. The movie was helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and followed the story of a father who decides to teach his lazy spoilt son to become responsible. The cast of the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in the important roles.

Allah Kare Dil Na Lage - Andaaz

The film Andaaz which saw Akshay and Priyanka for the first time together had many iconic songs. The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The story revolved around the story of a man and his romantic relationship with two girls. Priyanka Chopra had won the Best Female Debut award at the 49th Filmfare Awards for her performance in Andaaz.

Rabba Ishq Na Hove - Andaaz

The movie Andaaz followed the love triangle of three main characters. The film released in 2003 and was a box-office hit. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's on-screen pair was hugely loved by their fans. They featured in three more movies together after Andaaz.

Lal Dupatta - Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi followed the story of a short-tempered Sameer and his lady love Rani in Goa. But their love story is obstructed when Sameer's roommate falls in love with the same girl. The song Lal Dupatta showcased both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar trying to woo Priyanka.

Subah Hogee - Waqt: The Race against Time

Waqt: The Race Against Time starred Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Boman Irani in important roles. The family drama was loved by many Akshay and Amitabh Bachchan fans. The father-son angle of the movie was something that loved by the audience, not to forget the scenes involving Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rajpal Yadav.

