Akshay Kumar's Best Scene From Action Thriller Film 'Baby'; Watch

Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby is an action thriller film released in the year 2015. The movie has been written and directed by Neeraj Pandey and received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The plot of the film shows the last mission of a temporary task force called ‘Baby’ headed by Feroz Ali Khan and formed in response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

As part of the last mission of the task force Baby, Akshay Kumar’s character is supposed to rescue a fellow Indian security agent in Turkey where he captures a traitor Jamal. Akshay Kumar discovers their plot to cause a bomb blast in the national capital of India.

Here are some of the best scenes from Akshay Kumar's Baby

Proud to be Indian

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is in conversation with Taufiq, a criminal and is telling Akshay Kumar that no matter what, he will not tell him the coordinates of a terrorist he is looking for. He further goes on to say that he is proud of his religion and will never betray his brothers. To that, Akshay narrates a story of his valour and tells him that he too is proud of his work and in the column which requires him to tell his religion, he writes ‘Indian’.

Akshay Kumar gets angry at the casualness

In this scene, an assistant is shown talking very casually in front of Akshay Kumar about how people are supposed to die. His statements shocked Akshay Kumar and the audience gets to see how he got up from his chair and slapped the assistant for his casual attitude towards the lives of people. Watch below.

Akshay Kumar in action

Akshay Kumar's movies are best known for their action sequences. In this movie, he has shown his best action moves where he is seen beating a terrorist to get information out of him. Akshay Kumar is very popular for doing action scenes and thus, this scene has made it to one of the best scenes from the movie. Watch.

