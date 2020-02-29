Akshay Kumar's Patriotism And Vigour Is A Spectacle To Watch In The Movie 'Airlift'; See

Akshay Kumar has done several serious movies that deal with real-life events. One such movie was Airlift. It starred Akshay alongside Nimrat Kaur and dealt with the story of an Indian man who helped in the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait after it was invaded by Iraq.

Here are some best moments of Akshay Kumar from Airlift:

Akshay does not recognise Iraqi Major

Akshay Kumar is taken to an Iraqi Major. His character Ranjit Katyal is a successful businessman and once when he was at a trip to Baghdad, the Iraqi Major was responsible for his security. The fact that Ranjit i.e. Akshay does not recognise him infuriates the officer. He still extends a hand of friendship trying to show who is the leader and thus intimidates Akshay.

Power of Unity

Akshay and Nimrat are driving towards the border when the Iraqi police stop them. Akshay then tries to explain it to them that they are all Indians and are just going back to their country. The officer insists on showing a passport and even brandishes his gun. Akshay tries to fight off the men but stops when the officer holds the gun on Nimrat's head. All the other Indians on the bus then come out. As the officers are less in number, they let them all go.

Where is my Indian Flag?

All the Indians reach a safe zone where they wait for further instructions. They can see the flags of every country but the Indian flag is missing. Akshay tries to inquire what is the next step that is to be taken but the officer present has no idea what to do. He then sees that an officer is fitting out the Indian flag. Akshay Kumar gets overwhelmed looking at his country's flag and is beyond emotional.

