Healthy Indian Food Ideas Shared By Bollywood Celebrities Including Akshay Kumar

Bollywood celebrities are known to entertain their fans with different kinds of movies and amazing characters they perform on-screen. Apart from fashion trends, these Bollywood celebrities are also known to create major awareness about fitness by posting their gym routines or even creating a particular campaign for the same.

In the recent past, Twinkle Khanna came up with a chain where the actor started unveiling the dish for the day and calling it ‘What’s in your Dabba?’ When the actor came up with the chain, she made sure to nominate people further to take the chain ahead and tell them to post a picture with the phrase #WhatsInYourDabba. This was done to promote a healthy lifestyle and to know more about healthy Indian food.

Here are a few celebrities who took the chain #WhatsInYourDabba ahead by telling thein fans about healthy tiffin food they consume during their busy schedules.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the Bollywood celebrities who is known to be a fitness freak and always motivates his fans to eat healthily and stay fit. The actor posted a picture sharing his healthy options for breakfast and also shared a recipe to make a perfect avocado toast. He further nominated Katrina Kaif for the same.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif continued the trend and shared a picture with her #WhatsInMyDabba food. The actor came up with the most common healthy Indian food that is idli and coconut chutney. She also shared how she tries to eat clean and healthy all the time.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh came up with some unique vegan meal idea which was a treat and inspiration for those people who like to turn vegan but do not have healthy Indian food ideas that are perfect for vegan people. She also shared a very interesting recipe for spinach jawar roti.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who was also nominated by Akshay Kumar, shared her take for healthy tiffin ideas and came up with some interesting healthy Indian food ideas like almond flour roti and chicken curry. She also shared her eating habits and how she manages to eat clean.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor shared some healthy Indian food ideas for vegetarians. The actor talked about eating clean but tasty at the same time.

