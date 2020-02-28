John Abraham, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar: Actors Who Played The Perfect Spy In Disguise

A gripping spy thriller always leaves the audiences on the edge of their seats. Although Bollywood does not have its own James Bond, there are a few stars who have aced secret agent roles in some hit movies over the years. Here are some entertaining and interesting spy thriller Bollywood movies to watch this weekend.

Bollywood star's who aced the secret agent's role

John Abraham

John Abraham was seen disguised as an Indian spy in the film Romeo Abkar Walter. The historical drama was directed by Robbie Grewal. The film received mixed reviews and John Abraham was praised for his role as he played a banker and then a RAW agent. As the movie progresses, John's character finds himself in difficult situations after his secret is exposed.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was seen as a spy in the movies Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Ek Tha Tiger was a romantic action thriller film directed by Aditya Chopra. It was the first film of the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Salman was seen as an Indian spy who is hired to gain information about Pakistan but eventually falls in love with a Pakistani agent and things turn around.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the second film from Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer was made on a high budget and was reportedly Bollywood’s most expensive movie ever made. Tiger Zinda Hai was based on the real-life incident of the abduction of Indian nurses by a terrorist group in Iraq. Salman played the role of a RAW agent who is on a rescue mission to save the nurses.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was seen as a spy in two different films. Agent Vinod was a remake of the original film with the same name that had released in 1977. The film starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Saif was seen as Agent Vinod in the film, a spy who sets out on a mission to find the truth behind his colleague’s murder, only to find bigger conspiracies.

Saif Ali Khan’s movie Phantom released much later in 2015. Directed by Kabir Khan, Phantom starred Katrina Kaif along with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The actor was seen as Daniyal, an ex-Indian soldier who turns a spy to kill the terrorists involved in the 26/11 attack.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was seen as an Indian spy in the film Baby. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey and starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati and Anupam Kher. Akshay’s character as an Indian intelligence officer who leads a mission to destroy a terrorist group was highly appreciated.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was seen as a spy in the Hindi action comedy film Bang Bang! The film was highly praised for its action sequences and proved to be a box office success. Hrithik played the role of an Indian spy in the film which was a remake of James Mangold's Hollywood drama Day and Knight. The film also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

