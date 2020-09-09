Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Can You Solve This Quiz Based On The Actor's Life?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has entertained audiences with his movies over the years. Akshay Kumar turned 53 years old today on September 9, 2020. On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s birthday, here is an Akshay Kumar’s quiz for all the Khiladi fans. Take this quiz about Akshay Kumar’s movies, Akshay Kumar’s trivia and Akshay Kumar’s unknown facts to see how well do you know the actor.

Akshay Kumar's Quiz

1. Which magazine awarded Akshay Kumar as the 'Sexiest Man alive' in 2008?

Forbes

People (India) magazine

Vogue

2. What was Akshay Kumar's profession before he started his acting career in Bollywood?

Motorbike Racer

Chef

Photographer

3. What is the name of the production house that is owned by Akshay Kumar?

Shiv Om

Hari Om

Shri Ganesha

4. Akshay Kumar and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promoted a mobile phone app on April 9, 2017. The app allows donating money to the families of people who sacrificed their lives for India. What is the name of that app?

Bharat Ke Veer

Veer Putra

Bharat Ke Jawaan

5. What is the popular nickname of Akshay Kumar?

Guddu

Khiladi

Mr Perfectionist

6. Akshay Kumar has citizenship of which country?

India

Canada

Thailand

7. What is the date of birth of Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav?

October 12, 1997

August 24, 1998

September 15, 2002

8. Who unzipped Akshay Kumar’s pants at a fashion show which stirred up a huge controversy?

Twinkle Khanna

Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan

9. Akshay Kumar romanced which actor in his song Teri Meri Kahani from Gabbar?

Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor

Katrina Kaif

10. Akshay Kumar’s stunts in his film series have been considered at par to which international action hero (stuntman).

Tom Cruise

Bruce Lee

Jackie Chan

11. Which was Akshay Kumar’s first movie to be based on social issues?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Airlift

Padman

12. Akshay Kumar has a tattoo on his back. Whose name does it have?

Wife Twinkle Khanna

Daughter Nitara

Son Aarav

13. Which movie of Akshay Kumar made the world record of the largest movie poster?

Holiday: A soldier is never off duty

Rowdy Rathore

Boss

Answers to Akshay Kumar's birthday quiz

People Magazine, India voted Akshay Kumar as the sexiest man alive in the year 2008. Before becoming an actor, he studied martial arts and also worked as a chef in Hong Kong. The name of Akshay Kumar’s production house is Hari Om. His father’s name is also Hari Om. The name of the application is Bharat Ke Veer. His recent launching of the mobile game FAU-G will also donate 20% of total revenue to Bharat Ke Veer app Akshay Kumar is known as Khiladi among his fans and the industry because of his Khiladi movies. Akshay Kumar holds the citizenship of Canada. Akshay Kumar' son Aarav was born on September 15, 2002. He is 17 years old. Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna unzipped his pants at the ramp in one fashion show. This created a huge controversy. In the song Teri Meri Kahaani, Kareena Kapoor featured opposite the actor. She was seen in a guest appearance in the film. His action sequences have been considered at par with Jackie Chan. Akshay Kumar has a background in martial arts and performs his own stunts in most of his movies like Jackie Chan. Padman is Akshay Kumar’s first movie to be based on social issues. The movie was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India. Akshay Kumar has a tattoo of his son Aarav’s name on the back in English. Akshay Kumar’s Boss movie poster made the world record of largest film poster in 2013 as it was 58.87 metres wide and 54.94 metres high. Prabhas’ Baahubali broke the record later.

