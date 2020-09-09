Akshay Kumar's Birthday: From 'Bell Bottom' To 'Laxmmi Bomb', A List Of His Upcoming Films

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has impressed the audience with his appearance in numerous movies. The star kick-started his journey with a minor role in Mahesh Bhatt's Aaj. His debut in a leading role was Raj Sippy’s Saugandh in 1991. Since then, he has starred in various flicks such as Namastey London, Baby, Naam Shabana, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Hera Pheri series, to name a few. On the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, we have compiled some of Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated upcoming movies that you must check out right away. Read on:

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is an official remake of the Tamil flick Muni 2: Kanchana featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the comedy horror movie will release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in September. Check out the poster of Laxmmi Bomb:

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The action-drama flick stars Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It also features Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Javed Jaffery, and Vivan Bhatena as supporting characters. On the other hand, actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their previous roles from Singham and Simmba, respectively. Previously, the movie was to release on March 24, 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers have postponed Sooryavanshi.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chillar, who will star alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The historical action drama movie follows the life of Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan. Check out its motion poster:

Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re is a project by Aanand L Rai. It features Sara Ali Khan in dual roles alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The romantic drama movie will showcase Khan playing the role of a Bihar girl. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom features Akshay Kumar opposite Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Kirti Kulhari, and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. The Ranjit M Tiwari- directorial is in the filming phase. The spy thriller flick will come out the next year.

