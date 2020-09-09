Akshay Kumar’s Birthday: 'Bellbottom' Cast Has A Delightful Birthday Gift For The Actor

The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday today, which is on September 9, 2020. While his die-hard fans and the industry fraternity members have been pouring in warm wishes for him, the actor also got a lovely birthday gift from the cast and crew members of his movie, Bellbottom. The cast members of the upcoming movie gifted the actor a pair of bell bottom jeans scribbled with the dearest and warmest birthday messages for him.

Akshay Kumar's birthday gift from his 'Bellbottom' cast

A video released by the PR agency shows the cast and crew members writing their birthday messages for Akshay. The video begins with the word, 'Bell Bottom' being written on the jeans. The video then shows, one by one of all the cast and crew members scribbling in their birthday wishes for the Phir Hera Pheri actor. The video also shows Akshay's co-star from the movie, Vanni Kapoor write her birthday wishes for him on the jeans.

Not only that, actor Huma Qureshi who will also be a pivotal part of the movie can also be seen writing her message for the actor on the jeans. This endearing gesture from the Bellbottom cast may make Akshay's birthday a day to remember and a beautiful memory to preserve. Take a look at some stills from the video.

Makers of 'Bellbottom' reveal Akshay's new look

Meanwhile, on his birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie, Bellbottom, released Akshay's new look from the film on social media. Pooja Entertainment's official social media handle introduced Akshay Kumar's 'suave retro' look from Bellbottom. As seen in the B&W pic, the Mission Mangal actor dons a uniform, as he poses for a photo at the airport.

Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a raw agent in the upcoming spy thriller. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the shoot of the movie is currently taking place in Scotland. Check out Akshay's look from the movie unveiled by the makers.

The movie, Bellbottom also stars Vaibhav Choudhary and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It is touted to be a period drama.

Image Credits: PR Agency

