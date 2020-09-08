Anupam Kher's 'baap Moment' With Sikander Kher, Says 'Ab Aaya Oont Pahaad Ke Niche'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has a great sense of humour. The actor’s Instagram profile is akin to this fact. Recently, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a hilarious video that featured his son, Sikander Kher.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Spreads Awareness & Urges People To Be Cautious As Facilities Reopen

In the video, Anupam Kher quizzed Sikander Kher about Hindi numbers. While Sikander Kher could not recall the Hindi number-names, Kher pulled his leg and asked him to keep counting. Further, he also nudged Sikander to give the correct answer. Anupam Kher also shared a hilarious caption for the Instagram post wherein the actor proclaimed his superiority. Anupam Kher captioned the Instagram post as, “#KherSaab

Rishtey mein to hum tumhare BAAP lagte hai!! Naam hai KHERSAAB !!! à¤…à¤¬ à¤†à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Šà¤à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¥€à¤šà¥‡à¥¤ ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤“ðŸ˜Ž @sikandarkher #SweetRevenge #BaapMoment #80s”.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Elated To Reunite With His Assistant After Six Months, Shares Video

Several fans showered their love on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some found the video to be hilarious, some showered their love on Anupam Kher. You can check out Anupam Kher’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Anupam Kher Instagram

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh Revisits 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Days; Shares Old Clip With Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher’s Instagram:

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Anupam Kher has about 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

While Kher uses the social media platform to share his projects, he also uses the platform to voice his opinions. Further, the actor is quite vocal about his opinions on social media. Recently, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to request fans to take extra precautions since the Government had now eased the lockdown restrictions. In the video, Kher said, “I request all of you, just like we took precautions in a principled manner at the beginning of the lockdown…of wearing masks, washing hands and maintain social distancing. Let’s bring back that time”. He captioned the post as, “In #Covid times

Life is trying it's level best to be NORMAL. But #covid19 continues to be ABNORMAL. So stay safe while we continue to believe in the power of optimism and positivity. Please share this video. Love and prayers always. ðŸ™ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ #StaySafe #Love”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Pens Down Thoughtful Quote, Fans Commend His Wise Words

Promo Image Source: Sikander Kher & Anupam Kher Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.