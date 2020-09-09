Anupam Kher shares inspirational video of a child while spreading message of positivity

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared a video on social media while expressing his amazement over the talent flourishing in the country. The video shared by the actor on Twitter, showcased the skills of a young child who can be seen climbing up the wall backward in a fun manner. Apart from sharing the video, the actor tried to give out a positive message to his fans.

Anupam Kher shares a video to spread positivity

While captioning the post, the Mohabbatein actor wrote that the child in the video is trying to teach all to be happy while showcasing his amazing sports skills. Further, the actor wrote that through the video, he realized that one should not have to lose faith if he does not win. Anupam wrote that life is a game and it is important for every person to keep their part playing. At last, the actor concluded his post and wrote that it is important to share the efforts all across the world by sharing the video and spreading positivity all around.

ये अपना हिंदुस्तानी बच्चा, जानते हैं हमें क्या सिखा रहा है? खेल खेल में और हँसते हँसते हो?



न हारना ज़रूरी है

न जीतना ज़रूरी है

ज़िंदगी

एक खेल है

इसे खेलना ज़रूरी है ...



इसके इस प्रयास को दुनिया तक पहुँचाना ज़रूरी है।तो चलिए शेयर करते हैं दुनिया के साथ।जय हो। 🙏👍💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8ocdUk0S5O — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2020

Sometime back, stressing and laying more emphasis on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious after the lockdown restrictions were eased by the government, veteran actor Anupam Kher shares a video message. In the video message, the actor interacted with fans and asked them ‘not to get drawn into the fact that everything is normal around us’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the actor said, “Friends, we have been taught since childhood to be optimistic, and not to lose hope in any situation… and that is exactly the same we are doing in this fight against COVID-19. We are slowly trying to go out and gradually our lives are moving ahead, we are noticing more people on roads, shops, parlors are opening, even there are talks about opening some hotels, and we even notice crowds of people which ingest in our minds that our life is coming back to normal. But this isn’t the case.”Adding, he said, “The numbers of infected people have started rising; the number of deaths due to the virus has also witnessed a surge in recent times. We need to adhere to all safety norms and adopt proper precautionary measures.”

