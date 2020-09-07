Anupam Kher Elated To Reunite With His Assistant After Six Months, Shares Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media these days while sharing pictures and videos of his lockdown period, recently expressed his excitement of meeting his assistant. The actor shared a video on social media where he showed his love for his assistant Datta Sawant whom he met after six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Anupam Kher meets his assiatant after six months

The actor shared the video on Instagram where he can be seen giving a warm welcome to his assistant and said, “(Where have you been, Dattu?” Introducing his assistant to the fans, the 65-year-old actor said that they have met after a gap of six months after the two returned from New York together. He explained that, in the past 36 years, Dattu had not left Kher alone for more than six hours and he is more like a family to him. At last, Anupam concluded the post on a positive note and wrote that “Life is beautiful with people like him around.”

Sometime back, the actor shared a witty post on Instagram and explained the importance of wearing a mask amid the ongoing pandemic. In the post on Instagram, the Baby actor seems to be sitting in his office and talking on his mobile phone while wearing a mask. While captioning the post, he wrote that behind every mask, there is a person trying to be safe and protect himself. The post of the legendary actor had garnered much appreciation and praise from his fans and followers in the comment section.

Meanwhile, after a long hiatus of approximately five months, veteran actor Anupam Kher has resumed work. The actor shared a glimpse of his time on sets with a small video on his Instagram story from his dressing room. In the video, the actor can be seen getting ready for the shoot while his makeup artist quickly sanitizes the entire makeup before applying it to the actor. While captioning the post, the actor expressed his happiness of resuming work and wrote, “ #We Are Back.” In the video, apart from sanitizing the things, another helper of the actor can be seen ironing his clothes for the shoot. At last, towards the end of the video, the actor said, “It feels so good and happy to be back.”

