Akshay Kumar Reveals How He Celebrated His 53rd Birthday With Family, Read Here

One of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry, Akshay Kumar turned 53 years old yesterday. A lot of people from the Bollywood industry and his fans took to social media and wished the actor on his birthday. The actor today took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video in which he is seen talking with Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls where he revealed how he celebrated his 53rd birthday with his family. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday with family

At the beginning of the interview, Huma Qureshi wishes Akshay Kumar on his birthday and asks him how did he celebrate his birthday. Akshay Kumar shared that he celebrated his birthday with his family. Talking about it, he said, “I went with my family to a place called Gleneagle. It’s a nice resort kind of place and we had a lovely picnic there. We played around there the whole day and that’s it. Just to be with your family that’s the most exciting anybody can have on his birthday, so that’s all I did.” He also thanked the producers of his next movie for giving him an off that day. Here is a look at the video shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram.

Akshay Kumar's birthday celebration

Akshay Kumar turned 53 years old yesterday on September 9, 2020. His wife Twinkle Khanna took to her official Instagram handle and wished husband Akshay Kumar on his birthday. She shared a picture with him that had a cake for the birthday boy in front as they smiled for the camera. Other picture in the post had a birthday card for him which was made by his daughter Nitara Kumar. Here is a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram.

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films lined up for release like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb among others. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. He will also be seen in the special episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The special episode will be premiering tomorrow on the Discovery + app and on television it will premiere on September 14, 2020.

Akshay Kumar with Bear Grylls

