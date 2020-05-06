Akshay Kumar's Films Have Made Domestic Net Lifetime Collections Of 20 Bn; Know How

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian film industry. He has appeared in more than a hundred films to date and has received numerous awards and accolades. In his career spanning over 29 years, Kumar has become one of the highest-paid and most successful Bollywood actors of all time. Read on to know more about how his films made domestic net lifetime collections of over 20 billion:

How did Akshay Kumar's films collect domestic net lifetime collections over 20 billion?

Akshay Kumar is the first Bollywood actor whose movies’ domestic net lifetime collection crossed ₹20 billion by 2013. Moreover, it increased to ₹30 billion by 2016. He kick-started his acting journey with Saugandh opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in 1991. Since then he refused to look back and has been a part of around 113 films, among which over 50 emerged out to be commercially successful.

After primarily starring in action flicks, he carved a niche for himself by slaying his comedic and intense roles. Therefore, he gained popularity for his performances in drama, romance, and comedy films. Akshay Kumar has been a part of Aflatoon, Housefull series, Namastey London, and Hera Pheri series, to name a few. They are some of the flicks which pushed him towards achieving fame this helped him with his net lifetime collection of over ₹20 billion.

Besides acting, Akshay Kumar has also worked as a stunt actor and has earned respect for performing dangerous stunts in his movies. He also hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008 and founded his production companies including Hari Om Entertainment and Grazing Goat Pictures production company. Later on, he launched a dance television reality program Dare 2 Dance.

Akshay Kumar received an Instagram memento

Akshay Kumar is also quite active on social media. He has a massive fan following on Twitter and Instagram. Apart from his other big achievements, Kumar emerged out as the first Bollywood male actor to have gained ₹20 million followers on his official Instagram page. Moreover, he received an Instagram memento for his milestone from the photo-sharing application in 2018.

