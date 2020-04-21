Akshay Kumar's Romantic Movies To Binge-watch During Quarantine

Superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors from Bollywood. The superstar has churned out several blockbuster hits like Hera Pheri, Airlift, Garam Masala, Housefull, Ajnabee, Rustom, Baby, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and many more. Check out some of Akshay Kumar's romantic films to watch during the lockdown.

Dhadkan

Akshay Kumara starrer Dhadkan was an enormous hit at the box office. The film also stars Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty and has gone on to become a cult classic over the years. Dhadkan portrays the story of a woman who leaves her boyfriend to marry a kind-hearted man chosen for her by her father. After some time, she falls in love with him. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Shilpa Shetty's husband, whereas Suniel Shetty is seen as her boyfriend.

Namastey London

Namastey London is a romantic comedy-drama starring Katrina Kaif as Akshay Kumar's love interest in the film. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen in supporting roles. The movie is reportedly based on a true-life story of Akshay Kumar's friend. Namastey London became a box-office success upon release and earned Kumar a Filmfare Award for Best Actor nomination.

Kambakkht Ishq

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Kambakkht Ishq is one of the most popular romantic comedy flicks of Akshay. In the movie Kambakkht Ishq, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a doctor/medical student. The film is directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is based on the 2002 Tamil film Pammal K. Sambandam.

Yeh Dillagi

Yeh Dillagi is Akshay Kumar's romantic movie by Yash Chopra. It features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as two brothers who fall in love with their family driver's daughter, played by Kajol. Karisma Kapoor is featured in a special appearance.

Bewafaa

Bewafaa is a multi-starrer film featuring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty and Kabir Bedi. Bewafaa was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Dharmesh Darshan. It is an adaptation of the Hindi film Gumrah (1963).

