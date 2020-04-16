Theatre 'Gaiety Galaxy' Owner Manoj Desai Takes Bank Loan While Struggling To Pay Staffers

Manoj Desai, the owner of a popular theatre in Bandra, Mumbai, Gaiety-galaxy is taking a bank loan to be able to pay salaries of his staffers over the next few months. In an interview with a media portal he said that as per the directives of the prime minister, he does not want to lay off anyone as they too have families and everybody is suffering in some way or the other. He further added that he wants to retain his staffers and admitted that even though he is struggling to provide salaries due to the lockdown and financial losses in business, he is not going to let go of his employees in these dark times.

Manoj Desai wants to retain his staff in these tough times

Reportedly, many top brass multiplex chains have opted to cut pays of their employees to ensure that their business stays afloat, but Manoj Desai seems to think otherwise. He shared his concern with a media portal and said that he took this step of paying salaries with a loan as he felt that in these difficult times if he lets go of his staff, then how will they run their homes.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, many stars from the film industry across India have extended their hand forward to help people by making donations and charity. Moreover, there are stars who have stepped up to provide financial assistance to the daily wagers and the needy across the county. But Manoj Desai is disappointed that none of the stars thought about the theatres in which their movies run.

He said to a media portal that whenever a movie releases, these stars drop by his theatre to see the crowds. He further told a portal that the Bollywood celebrities give interviews saying that the crowds at Gaity are the yardstick to determine a films success, but still, no one has offered help.

Image credits: Filmifever Youtube screengrab

