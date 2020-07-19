'Suhaag' Was Akshay Kumar's First Film With Ajay Devgn; Read More Fun Facts About The Film

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are two of the Bollywood megastars who have done over 100 films in the Hindi film industry. Both started their career around the same time and rose to massive success where their films became massive commercial as well as critical hits. Check out Akshay Kumar's first movie with Ajay Devgn Suhaag's interesting and fun trivia.

The movie Suhaag, which released in 1994, showcased a story of two college friends named Ajay and Raj. The two college brats are shown to be always pranking each other until one day when they get into trouble. The movie featured Karisma Kapoor and Nagma in the lead roles as well. The Kuku Kohli directed film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1994.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar & 'Bell Bottom' Cast To Start Shooting In UK Soon? Read Details Here

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's first movie Suhaag's fun facts

Suhaag (1994) was Akshay and Ajay Devgn's first movie together after which they were seen together in Khakee (2004) and then in Insan (2005).

The song Tere Liye Jaanam from Suhaag has a huge resemblance to the Tamil song Kaadhal Rojave aka Roja Janeman in Hindi.

The soundtrack from Suhaag was one of the best selling albums of 1994 including the songs like Tere Liye Jaanam, Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, and Tanna Tanna Nana.

ALSO READ| Did You Know These Akshay Kumar Movies Were Hindi Remakes Of Regional Cinemas?

Apparently Rohit Shetty, who was the assistant director for the film, also did few stunts for Akshay as Akshay was doing many movies at that time and wasn't available sometimes for the action scenes.

The 1979 movie Suhaag (directed by Manmohan Desai) was also based on the plotline of a two-hero project. it starred Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was also a superhit of its times.

According to the rumours, Karisma Kapoor had refused to give more dates for the film after issues with co-star Ajay Devgn. The producers of the film then had to dub her voice and thus completed the film without her. It is said that Ajay and Karisma had split after this movie in real-life as well.

Akshay Kumar's voice is also said to be dubbed in the second half of the film after a problem with the producers of Suhaag.

Apparently, due to the issues with Karisma and producers of the film, Karisma was dropped out of the song Gore Gore Mukre which was then picturised on Nagma and Akshay alone.

ALSO READ| Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi' And Akshay Kumar's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Differences You Missed

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Movies With Kareena Vs His Movies With Katrina; Which Fared Better At The BO?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.