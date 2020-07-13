Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi' And Akshay Kumar's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Differences You Missed

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar were both seen in a horror-comedy movie which was a remake of 1993 released Malayalam movie. While Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi released in the year 2005, Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. Read on to see the main differences between these two blockbuster movies.

Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi

The movie Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Prabhu, and Nayanthara narrates the tale of a couple who suffer the wrath of a spirit after they return to their ancestral home. Chandramukhi was an official remake of the Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana starrer Manichitrathazhu (1993). The Tamil horror-comedy movie was directed by P. Vasu and featured Rajinikanth in double roles as Vettaiyan and Saravanan.

Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiya was a horror-comedy film released in 2007. With Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film was an instant hit amongst the critics and audience alike. Akshay Kumar played the role of Dr Aditya Shrivastav, a psychiatrist who comes to India to solve a mystery and help a friend’s wife suffering from a psychological disorder. A spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar’s original Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also being filmed featuring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa differences

Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the official Hindi remake of 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. However, Chandramukhi was a Tamil remake of the 1993 Malayalam film.

Chandramukhi was directed by P. Vasu and Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan.

Box office - Chandramukhi earned a gross of ₹750 million (US$16.6 million in 2005) according to Business Today. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa collected worldwide collections of ₹840.4 million (US$12 million).

In Chandramukhi, the character Akhilandeshwari (played by Sheela) is shown to be jealous of Saravanan (Rajinkanths' character) and intends to kill him using Oomaiyan (Sonu Sood). While no such characters are introduced in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The characters Swarna (played by Suvarna Mathew) and Murugesan (Vadivelu) who are shown as a couple in Chandramukhi and are blessed with a child at the end of the movie are not shown in the plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Chandramukhi & Bhool Bhulaiyaa trailer

