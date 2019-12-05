Akshay Kumar's Funny Scenes From Singh Is Bling That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Akshay Kumar who is off-lately bust propagating social issues through his movies has a number of movies depicting his comic timings. One such movie is Singh is Bliing, featuring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The movie was directed by Prabhudheva and was released in 2015. The action-comedy trails the story of Raftaar Singh, played by Kumar, a lazy youth who failed to take up any responsibility is sent to work with his father's friend in Goa, and there he meets a woman who has her own issues. Here is a look back at some of the comic scenes of Akshay Kumar from Singh is Bliing.

Best comic timings of Akshay Kumar in Singh is Bliing

Raftaar’s and his father scene

In this scene, Raftaar is riding his bike with his friends, and his dad comes from the front and Raftaar’s friends leave him alone. Then Raftaar's dad shouts at him in front of the people and hits him with his leg and rolls back and sits again. This funny scene will make you go crazy by laughing.

Where is the Lion scene?

When the lion escapes from the cage, Raftaar hunts for the lion and tries hard to find him, but fails to do so. Then as he sees the Minister and the people coming towards the ground for the show, he gets worried and thinks what to do. Then there he finds a dog outside a street shop. Then he covers the dog's head with the wig and puts the dog in the cage. As soon as the Minister opens the cage with the remote to showcase the American Lion, the dog comes out in a funny look and barks and all the people laugh as they realise that it is a dog and not a lion.

The Airport scene

As Raftaar goes to receive Sara (Amy Jackson) at the airport, he takes a full band of people with Band Baaja there. Each girl coming to the airport seems like Sara to Akshay and the band starts playing. Then Sunny Leone comes from there and the band again plays a song on which Raftaar and his friends start dancing funnily. This happens continuously which creates a mess at the airport, and also people laugh at him as he acts very funny.

