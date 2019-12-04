Akshay Kumar's Comic Scenes In Singh Is Kinng Will Drive Away Your Midweek Blues

Apart from doing films related to modern social issues and biopics, Akshay Kumar is known for his comic timings. Singh is Kinng, starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the role, released in 2008. The action-comedy follows the story of Happy, played by Kumar, who is a quirky man sent to Australia to fetch Lakhan, played by Sonu Sood. However, due to many twists, Happy ends up taking Lakhan's place as the king of the local underworld. Recently, the film completed 11 years of its release, here is a look back at some of the comic scenes of Akshay Kumar from the film.

Akshay Kumar’s comic timing in Singh is Kinng

Happy and the Hen

The introductory scene of Kumar, a dim-witted and simpleton Sardar from Punjab, was both whistle-worthy and laugh-out-loud hilarious. His endless attempts to catch a hen caused mayhem and madness, but also madcap fun.

When Happy gives out chores to Lakhan's Sikh mafia associates

After Happy has been declared as the King, he decides what Lakhan's Sikh mafia associates are going to do. He gives out chores such as cooking and cleaning the garden to the real don's aides. Their reactions to the same are hilarious.

Happy goes to Australia

Happy is all set to go to Australia to get back another villager-turned-dreaded don, Lakhan Singh, played by Sonu Sood back to his family. But his friend Rangeela (the late Om Puri) is asked to accompany him throughout the journey. What follows next is just a perfect comic scene as the duo reaches Egypt instead.

Happy meets a rose lady

Only in a comedy directed by Anees Bazmee you can expect an over-the-top Punjabi mom as a rose seller in Australia. The character is played by Kirron Kher in the film. So as we know, when you have two Punjabis in the same frame, we are bound to have a blast.

