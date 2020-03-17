Akshay Kumar's 'Gold': Interesting Facts About The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know

From being popular as an action star to stepping into comedy, Akshay Kumar is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The year 2019 was a successful year for the actor. He also has some major films lined up for 2020 including Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and more. Apart from the aforementioned movies, Akshay Kumar's Gold remains to be one of the acclaimed movies of his career. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the film featured Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and many more in pivotal roles. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on the historical drama flick:

Akshay Kumar's movies - Gold Trivia

Ahead of 'Gold's' release, Akshay met hockey legend Balbir Singh

Ahead of the movie’s release, Akshay Kumar met the 'living hockey legend', Balbir Singh. He took to his social media to praise Balbir Singh and stated that he was a part of the winning team that brought home the first prestigious gold for India back in the year 1948. Akshay shared a beautiful picture with the legendary hockey player and gave it a beautiful caption. He called Balbir an "inspirational" person with an "inspirational story".

More than 2000 actors acted in the film

Reportedly, more than 2000 actors were hired to recreate the scene from the 1940s for the movie. The makers of the film used innumerable props to depict the vintage look in the film. Also, the costumes and makeup of the actors were worked upon keenly to show the then lifestyle of society.

Newcomer Mouni Roy

Bollywood's newfound diva Mouni Roy, who paved her way from television to films, was praised by her fans for her stellar performance. She stunned many fans with her impeccable dancing skills and acting abilities.

