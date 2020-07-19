Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Behind-the-scenes Banter On 'Housefull 2' Sets Is Unmissable

Housefull 2 was one of the most hilarious films to come out in 2012. The concept of mistaken identity and the hilarious banter that follows it was completely loved by the audience. Despite some over the top scenes, the film was a huge hit and managed to impress audiences. Housefull 2 was made on a budget of approximately ₹53 crores, however, it went on to garner a staggering amount of approximately ₹220 crores. Thus the Housefull series successfully maintained its run as the comedy classic that it has been over the years.

Akshay Kumar's hilarious behind-the-scenes banter

Recently exclusive footage from the sets of Housefull 2 has become quite popular. The footage features several snippets from behind-the-scenes shots of actors playing their part. The artists can be seen having fun on the set and genuinely enjoying their time with each other. Akshay Kumar, Chunky Pandey, Riteish Deshmukh and Shreyas Talpade all can be seen in front of the camera acting their part while another camera records them.

Sajid Khan too can be seen in the video explaining different shots and what they will be filming during the following day. Some hilarious sequences from the film including the one in which Akshay Kumar is first introduced are featured in the video. In the film, Akshay Kumar’s character is shown to meet Ritesh Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade and Chunky Pandey in a rather comical way. However, the scene is executed with proper finesse and professionalism.

The behind-the-scenes videos show that while the sequence is being filmed, the actors themselves are having a laugh riot on set while reading the dialogues. During one such sequence, Sajid Khan excuses himself as he tries to hold his laughter.

The next sequence features Sajid Khan standing near a beach and fans immediately guessed that it was the setting for one of the songs in Housefull 2. The song is quite romantic in nature and features a friendly banter between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

However, in the behind-the-scenes video, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham seemed to completely enjoy themselves. They are often spotted in the water and having fun with each other on the set. Jacqueline Fernandes and Asin too are on the set of the song and are having a gala time with the cast and crew. The girls towards the end can be seen trying to catch a fish with a stick and a rope attached. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, instructs them and is all smiles as he does so.

