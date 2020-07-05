Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Right Now Now' Song Making Video From 'Housefull 2'; Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her Bollywood journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. After that, she appeared in many successful movies like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, among others. Apart from being an actor, she is known for her fit body and her impeccable dancing skills. Jacqueline appeared in the comedy movie franchise titled Housefull 2 which has an ensemble cast of well-known actors.

Housefull 2 released in the year 2012 and featured Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, and Shazahn Padamsee. Actors including Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor were also seen in pivotal roles. While the movie also saw Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Neelu Kohli, and Suparna Marwah in brief roles.

Making of Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Right Now Now'

Jacqueline Fernandez's song Right Now Now showcases all the couples dancing to a romantic song. The same concept has applied in the franchise's first part as well. The song was picturised in London where the choreographer Farah Khan can be seen directing her actors to her choreography. Farah Khan is the popular chorerographer-director and has choreographed many popular songs including Sheila ki Jawani, Ghagra, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Dhoom Taana etc. The Housefull 2 movie is directed by Sajid Khan, who is the director brother of choreographer Farah Khan.

The cast can be seen poking fun at each other and make everyone laugh, especially Akshay Kumar. Choreographer Farah Khan can be seen as being strict and directing each of the actors on how to do their choreographies. Take a look at the original song that turned out to be perfectly choreographed after a lot of rehearsal.

Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming movies

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer, which was a 2020 crime thriller Netflix original film. The movie was helmed by Shirish Kunder, it revolves around the life of a doctor who gets jailed for six mysterious murders in the city. Mrs Serial Killer also featured Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, who marked her acting debut with the crime thriller film. This was Jacqueline Fernandez's second digital appearance on Netflix after Drive. Jacqueline will next appear in Attack, sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham. The action-thriller is set to release on August 14, 2020

