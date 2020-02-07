Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Feature In A Viral Jaani Dushman & Avengers Mash-up Meme

One of the most successful films of the decade was Avengers: Endgame. The film garnered a lot of praise for its spectacular cinematic experience. On the other hand, one of the most evidently joked about films to come out of the Hindi film industry has been Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. The film has been made fun by the cast members throughout the years as the film was both a commercial and critical failure. Now, a mash-up video featuring the Avengers and Jaani Dushman is going viral on the internet.

Jaani Dushman X Avengers: Endgame mash-up

The video features the cast of Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani clubbed over the music of Avengers: Endgame. The video features Akshay Kumar as Iron Man, Suniel Shetty as Thor, Sonu Nigam as Spider-Man, Aftab Shivdasani as Hawkeye, Aditya Pancholi as Captain America and Raj Babbar as Doctor Strange. Much like the sad ending of Avengers: Endgame where the character of Tony Stark sacrifices his life, the mash-up video features the sacrifice of Akshay Kumar in Jaani Dushman.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani has evidently garnered a cult following over the years. The film is regularly telecasted on mainstream channels and also reportedly garners good viewership. The film has been subjected to various memes from when it eventually came out. Check a few of Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani memes below -

