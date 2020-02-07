Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Feature In A Viral Jaani Dushman & Avengers Mash-up Meme

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and the cast of 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' have been edited in a viral mash-up video with 'Avengers: Endgame'. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

One of the most successful films of the decade was Avengers: Endgame. The film garnered a lot of praise for its spectacular cinematic experience. On the other hand, one of the most evidently joked about films to come out of the Hindi film industry has been Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. The film has been made fun by the cast members throughout the years as the film was both a commercial and critical failure. Now, a mash-up video featuring the Avengers and Jaani Dushman is going viral on the internet. 

Also read: Akshay Kumar pips Deepika Padukone in celeb brand ranking; Aamir Khan suffers drop

Jaani Dushman X Avengers: Endgame mash-up

The video features the cast of Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani clubbed over the music of Avengers: Endgame. The video features Akshay Kumar as Iron Man, Suniel Shetty as Thor, Sonu Nigam as Spider-Man, Aftab Shivdasani as Hawkeye, Aditya Pancholi as Captain America and Raj Babbar as Doctor Strange. Much like the sad ending of Avengers: Endgame where the character of Tony Stark sacrifices his life, the mash-up video features the sacrifice of Akshay Kumar in Jaani Dushman.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, and other actors who have aged like fine wine

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani has evidently garnered a cult following over the years. The film is regularly telecasted on mainstream channels and also reportedly garners good viewership. The film has been subjected to various memes from when it eventually came out. Check a few of Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani memes below - 

Also read: Suniel Shetty's look as Chandroth Panicker from 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magic 106.4 FM (@magicfmmumbai) on

Also read: Suniel Shetty's dialogues about honesty & hard-work that fans can't get enough of

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝓐𝓭𝓿𝓪𝓲𝓽 (@advait_more_edits) on

Also read: 'Hera Pheri 3' CONFIRMED by Suniel Shetty, says 'It will happen with the three of us'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lord HR (@heil_himesh) on

Image courtesy - Marvel Studios and Akshay Kumar Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DEFAMATION NOTICE TO BJP NETA
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
MANISH SISODIA BREAK SILENCE ON OSD
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
PAES WANTS TO CREATE CHAMPIONS